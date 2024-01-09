New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday concluded its arguments on the framing of charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash killing case.

The CBI said that there are eyewitnesses who saw Jagdish Tytler instigating the mob during the 1984 riots. There is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused, Jagdish Tytler.

The counsel for Tytler sought time to argue on the point of framing of charges. Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal listed the matter on January 22, 2024.

During his arguments, CBI's Counsel read over the statements of four eyewitnesses, including Surender Singh, who saw the accused instigating the mob after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Advocate Manu Sharma submitted that he received certified copies of the records of previous cases. He needs time to study the record. This case is related to the alleged killing of three Sikhs, Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh in front of Pul Bangash Gurudwara on November 1, 1984. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is accused.

The CBI had filed a Supplementary charge sheet against him in May 2023. On August 5, Tytler appeared before the court against the summons issued by the court after taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet. Thereafter, he appeared through video conferencing.

Earlier, he was granted anticipatory bail on August 4 by the session court after hearing his bail application. The CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on May 20. On May 20, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984, following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India on October 31, 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament, has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, the CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi, was set on fire by a mob and three persons, namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burned to death on November 1, 1984, near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

The Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to inquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi, which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and the killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops. (ANI)

