Amaravati, Jan 9 (PTI): Over 50,000 sample tests turned out 199 fresh coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, taking the gross to 8,84,689.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 423 COVID-19 patients got cured, making it a total of 8,74,954 recoveries so far, a health department bulletin said.

The total COVID-19 deaths in the state stood at 7,128, with one more fatality, leaving 2,607 active cases, it said.

Krishna district reported 35 fresh cases, 73 recoveries and one death on Saturday.

Guntur also reported 35 new infections and 49 recoveries.

Other districts added less than 25 cases each, with three adding just two cases each.

Kurnool districts active caseload once again went past the 100 mark as it added 36 cases in the last four days.

Only SPS Nellore district now has the highest number of 451 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Krishna and Guntur have 359 and 358 cases each, while the remaining 10 have below 225 each, the bulletin said.

Three districts have less than 70 active cases each.

The state has so far completed 1.22 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2.29 lakh per million, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.21 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)