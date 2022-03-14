New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday asked the TADA court in Ajmer, Rajasthan to complete a trial in a case related to serial blasts in multiple Rajdhani Express and other trains in 1993.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant was told by advocate Shoeb Alam that trial against accused Hameer Ui Uddin, as directed by the court last year has commenced and the process of recording of evidence is underway.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Killed, 15 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Building in Residency Road, Rescue Operation Underway.

The lawyer said that his only request is that facilities that are available under the jail manual be given to him, especially meeting with the family members.

The bench ordered, “In pursuance of previous orders dated…the trial has commenced and process of recording of evidence is underway. We direct the trial judge to continue the process of expeditious disposal of the trial by November 30, 2022. Any requests for facilities as per the jail manual be duly considered”.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Taking 'Full Control' of Major Ukrainian Cities.

The top court had in December last year directed the trial court to expedite the trial and to report the progress by March 2022.

Earlier, on September 27, the top court had directed a special TADA court in Ajmer, Rajasthan to frame charges within three months against an accused jailed for 11 years for serial blasts in multiple Rajdhani Express and other trains in 1993.

The top court kept the bail plea of Hameer Ui Uddin, who was arrested in 2010 by the Uttar Pradesh police, pending and said it would be considered after the framing of charges against him.

It had asked the CBI to facilitate the presence of co-accused Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda lodged in Ghaziabad jail before the special court for framing of charges in the case and ensure the trial in the matter begins.

The lawyer, appearing for Hameer Ui Uddin, had earlier submitted that the facts of the present case are shocking and the petitioner is innocent at this stage as no trial has been conducted.

He had said that there is no basis for detaining him, without even framing of charges, for more than 10 years in a case, where it is legitimately expected that the maximum sentence he may get is life imprisonment.

The top court had earlier asked the CBI to either convict the accused or acquit him but don't delay the commencement of trial and said that the accused has been in jail for 11-years without even framing charges against him.

It had sought a report from the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court judge in Ajmer explaining why charges have not been framed against Hameer Ui Uddin.

The Rajasthan government has earlier claimed that the main reason for the delay in the framing of charges is that one of the co-accused Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda is lodged in the Ghaziabad jail.

Then either you separate the trial or club the trial with his case but at least start the trial, the top court had said.

In his plea filed through advocate Farrukh Rasheed, the petitioner has challenged the TADA court of March 27, 2019, rejecting his bail application.

As per the prosecution case, on December 5-6, 1993, serial bomb blasts took place in Rajdhani express trains -- Mumbai to New Delhi, New Delhi to Howrah, Howrah to New Delhi -- Surat-Baroda Flying Queen Express, and Hyderabad-New Delhi AP Express.

Two passengers lost their lives in the blasts and 22 suffered injuries.

Five different cases were registered at respective police stations in Kota, Valsad, Kanpur, Allahabad, and Malkaj-Giri.

These cases were later transferred to the CBI and re-registered under TADA at Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. The investigation found that the bomb blasts were an outcome of one single conspiracy and hence all cases were clubbed together.

On August 25, 1994, the CBI filed a charge sheet against 13 accused, who were arrested, and nine other absconding accused.

Hameer Ui Uddin was shown as absconding.

The charge sheet alleged that he was one of the accused who carried bomb devices and explosive substances to Kanpur on December 5, 1993.

Hameer Ui Uddin was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Lucknow Special Task Force on February 2, 2010, and was produced before the Ajmer TADA court on March 8, 2010, which remanded him to judicial custody.

In 2010, an 8000-page charge sheet was filed against him under various provisions of the TADA and Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damages to Public Property Act, and the Indian Railways Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)