New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The number of children who have gone missing in the past five years is 2.75 lakh, including 2.12 lakh girls, the Union Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

It said 2.40 lakh missing children were traced during this period.

According to data provided by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, 2,12,825 (2.12 lakh) girls are among 2,75,125 (2.75 lakh) children to go missing since 2018.

Of the 2,40,502 (2.40 lakh) children traced, 1,73,786 (1.73 lakh) were girls, she said in the Lok Sabha.

Irani, in a written response, said the ministry has developed the "TrackChild Portal", which enables tracking of missing and traced children.

