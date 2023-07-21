Srinagar, July 21: In wake of recent stabbing incidents in many areas of district Srinagar including Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, Rambagh, the District Magistrate(DM) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday imposed ban on sale, purchase and carrying of ‘sharp-edged weapons’ in public places of the district.

"Whereas, vide communication No. CS/07-23/31489-91 dated 12/07/2023 Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar has reported that during past few months there have been multiple incidents of stabbing/attacks using sharp edged weapons in District Srinagar," an order issued by the District Magistrate Srinagar reads.

It said that: “SSP Srinagar vide above cited letter has drawn an outline of stabbing incidents in the pockets of Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, Rambagh etc of District Srinagar, during past 3 months of the current year.”

The DM order observed that: “Whereas, the safety and security of the public is of paramount importance and incidents involving the use of sharp-edged weapons in public places pose a significant threat to the lives and safety of the citizens.

"Whereas, it has become imperative to check the practice of carrying sharp edged weapons by people in territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar so as to prevent the occurrence of such incidents.

“Whereas possession of sharp-edged weapons whose blade is more than 09 inches long or whose blade is more than 02 inches wide for any purpose other than domestic, agricultural, scientific, and industrial purposes is a cognisable offence under Arms Act 1959.

“I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me U/S 144 Cr.PC do hereby impose ban on sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places, in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar with immediate effect.

The ban shall be applicable to the business establishments engaged in sale/purchase of such weapons. Sharp-edged weapons shall include any object or instrument that possesses a blade, edge, or point capable of causing injury or harm to individuals, including but not limited to knives, swords, daggers, box cutters, and razors.

“Public places shall encompass streets, parks, recreational areas, public transport facilities, markets, schools, religious places, government buildings and any other locations accessible to the general public.

“The ban shall apply to all individuals except law enforcement agencies, Individuals possessing such weapons for legitimate occupational purposes (e.g butchers, carpenters, electricians, chefs etc).”

The order also advised the people that: “Any individual possessing sharp edged weapon(s) shall surrender the same in the nearest police station within next 72 hours after which such weapons shall be seized by District Police Srinagar and appropriate action shall be initiated under the law.”

“Any violation of this order shall be dealt with firmly, and appropriate legal action will be taken as per section 188 of Indian Penal code, 1860. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar shall implement the order in letter and spirit.”

