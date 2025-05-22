Kaushambi (UP), May 22 (PTI) A 2.5-foot-tall bride and groom became the centre of attention at a mass wedding ceremony organised under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Thursday.

District Social Welfare Officer Dilip Kumar said that the ceremony was held at Bhavans Mehta Mahavidyalaya under Bharwari Municipal Council. A total of 321 couples had registered for the event, of which 298 marriages--?including four Muslim couples--?were solemnised. All newlyweds received household essentials as per government provisions.

He further said that among the registered couples was a pair, both approximately 2.5 feet tall. The groom, 21-year-old Jitendra Patel, hails from Gopal Ka Purwa village in Pratapgarh; while the bride, 18-year-old Hiramani Patel, is a resident of Bharwari Municipal Council in Kaushambi.

Jitendra's elder brother Rajendra said that both he and his younger brother are engaged in fruit trade in Mumbai. A few days ago, a visitor to their village mentioned about a girl of similar stature living in Bharwari. After discussions with the girl's family, the match was fixed.

"The bride's family said they couldn't afford a lavish wedding due to financial constraints and proposed the idea of a marriage under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme, which we agreed to," Rajendra added.

He said that Jitendra was informed about the proposal, after which he flew from Mumbai to Lucknow on Wednesday.

