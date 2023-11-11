New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the national capital on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.

It said the epicentre of the quake that struck at 3:36 pm was near Burari, 20 kilometres north of Delhi.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

