Three Glock 9mm pistols, four Px5 pistols, and one .30 bore pistol recovered. (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar on Friday arrested two men involved in cross-border arms smuggling and recovered eight illegal weapons from their possession, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a X post.

The two accused, Sukhchain Singh and Jugraj Singh, were intercepted while transporting a weapons consignment allegedly sent by a Pakistan-based smuggler named Noor, officials said.

The operation was carried out after the Counter-Intelligence team received specific intelligence inputs about the movement of the suspects. Acting quickly, the team intercepted them and seized the consignment of arms.

According to the official recovery details, the seized weapons included three Glock 9mm pistols, four Px5 pistols, and one .30 bore pistol. The weapons were believed to be smuggled across the border for possible criminal or terror-related activities.

An FIR was registered at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar, and further investigations were launched to trace additional handlers and links in the cross-border smuggling network.

Officials confirmed that the investigation was aimed at unearthing the full extent of the smuggling operation, which could involve more operatives both in India and Pakistan.

The Punjab Police, in a post on X, said, "Punjab Police remains committed to neutralising such modules and ensuring the safety and security of the state."

In a seperate case on Thursday, the Punjab Police successfully busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module with connections to Pakistan. The operation, conducted by Tarn Taran Police, led to the arrest of Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh from Village Lakhna.

The police recovered six sophisticated firearms, including two PX5.30 pistols and four 9 mm Glock pistols, all loaded with live cartridges.

The operation was carried out after receiving a specific tip-off about the illegal smuggling activities. In a statement shared on the microblogging platform X, DGP Punjab Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered.

Further investigation is underway to identify the full network of backwards and forward linkages related to the smuggling operation.

"Acting on a specific tip-off, Tarn Taran Police busts a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrests Surajpal Singh & Arshdeep Singh from Village Lakhna, and recovers six sophisticated weapons. Recovery: Two sophisticated PX5.30 pistols and four 9 mm Glock pistols with live cartridges. FIR has been registered. Further investigation is being carried out to identify all backwards and forward linkages. Punjab Police India remains committed to neutralising such modules and ensuring the safety and security of the state," read the post on X. (ANI)

