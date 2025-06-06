Ahmedabad, June 6: A shocking incident of dowry harassment has come to light from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a woman has accused her in-laws of dowry demand and her husband of unnatural sex. The complainant, who is said to be in her 30s, lives in a posh western area of the city. In her complaint, the woman accused her husband and in-laws of years of emotional, physical and psychological abuse.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the complainant accused her husband of forcing her to watch pornography. She also claimed that her husband forced her to perform unnatural sexual acts. The complainant further claimed that her husband drew obscene photos on her body using markers. As per the woman's FIR, she got engaged in 2021 and post this, the accused proposed a live-in relationship before marriage. Ahmedabad Shocker: Gym Trainer Blackmails Minor Girl Using Nude Photos, Rapes Her Multiple Times; Case Registered.

The complainant also claimed that her in-laws demanded INR 40 lakh to host a lavish destination wedding. In her complaint, the woman accused her husband's mother of confiscating all her jewellery and cash. The victim also stated that she was not allowed to visit her parents' place for three years. As per the complainant, the victim's husband flew abroad 10 days after the wedding.

She also alleged that her in-laws demanded more dowry to let her join her husband. The FIR also states that the complainant's mother-in-law tried to impose bizarre tantric rituals on her, claiming that the same would help her conceive a son. The woman also told cops that she was given 27 medicines in one go, which affected her health. Ahmedabad Shocker: ‘Mentally Distressed’ Mother Drowns 3-Month-Old Crying Son in Underground Water Tank After Failing To Calm Him, Arrested.

The complainant further claimed that her husband threatened to leak her nude photos, implicate her in legal cases and even cancel her dependent visa when she refused to accept a divorce. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

