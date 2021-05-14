Ballia (UP), May 14 (PTI) Two men have been booked for allegedly insulting Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari and threatening to kill one of his supporters, police said here on Friday.

The accused, Niranjan Rai and Jitendra Yadav, phoned Tiwari's supporter, Ajit Rai, and used abusive language for the minister, they said.

While Niranjan had contested panchayat polls as a BJP candidate, Yadav works in the state health department, Station House Officer (SHO) Vipin Singh said.

According to the FIR lodged at a police station in Ballia's Lilkar village under Sections 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the accused threatened to kill Rai.

