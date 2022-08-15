New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Two Border Security Force personnel who were killed thwarting separate infiltration bids by terrorists along the LoC have been awarded the Kirti Chakra, while a CRPF officer was given the Shaurya Chakra for eliminating a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative in Srinagar.

Kirti Chakra is the second in order of precedence of peacetime gallantry medals while the Shaurya Chakra is the third.

BSF Constable Sudip Sarkar and Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite were honoured with the award posthumously on the occasion of Independence Day, while CRPF Assistant Commandant Amit Kumar got Shaurya Chakra.

As per citation provided by the BSF, Constable Sarkar of the 169th battalion along with his team was deployed for a patrol-cum-ambush task on the intervening night of November 7-8, 2020 along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara.

Sarkar, it said, killed one terrorist in "hand-to-hand combat" but succumbed to injuries he suffered in the attack by infiltrating terrorists who used heavy gunfire and lobbed grenades.

"For displaying conspicuous gallantry, heroism, selflessness and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty in the highest traditions of BSF Shri Sudip Sarkar, Constable is awarded of Kirti Chakra (posthumous)," the border force said.

The force was honoured with the second Kirti Chakra due to the gallant action of SI Guite who, along with his team, had laid an ambush in the sensitive Damaikush bowl along the LoC on December 1, 2020.

The sub-officer of the 59th BSF battalion ensured that the infiltration bid is foiled as three terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in that operation.

The braveheart was evacuated to a nearby medical centre but he succumbed to his injuries suffered in the gunbattle.

CRPF officer Amit Kumar led his team from the famed Kashmir valley based QAT (quick action team) on October 12, 2020 in Srinagar and killed Pakistani terrorist Saifullah Daniyal. He belonged to the LeT and was categorised as A+++ or highest ranked in the security forces' operations list.

"In recognition of his extreme valour and exemplary determination, in the face of imminent threat and danger to his life, Shri Amit Kumar, AC was bestowed with the prestigious 'Shaurya Chakra'," the citation issued by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.

The CRPF was also decorated with the maximum of 109 police gallantry medals on the occasion of the Independence Day. Out of the 108, it got 83 medals for counter-terrorist operations in J&K while the rest came for displaying courage in anti-Naxal operations.

It is the largest paramilitary force deployed in the Kashmir valley to undertake these operations and for law and order duties with about 65 battalions comprising over 70,000 personnel.

