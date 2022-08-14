Mumbai, August 14: Shiv Sangram Party leader and former member of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Vinayak Mete will be cremated with state honours in Beed city on Monday afternoon, an official said on Sunday night.

Mete's body will be taken to Beed from Mumbai in an ambulance via road. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing from 8 am to 10.30 am on Monday, the Shiv Sangram Party said. Vinayak Mete, Shiv Sangram Chief and Maratha Face, Dies in Car Accident on Mumbai Pune Expressway.

A funeral procession will be taken out in the afternoon and Mete will be cremated with state honours at around 4 pm once official events marking Independence Day are concluded.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, Union minister Ramdas Athawale and other leaders are expected to attend Mete's last rites, the Shiv Sangram said.

Mete, 52, was killed when his car headed towards Mumbai hit a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Madap tunnel in the Raigad district early in the morning, police said.

Mete's driver and a police constable accompanying him were injured. Mete remained at the forefront of the agitations in the past to demand reservations for the Maratha community. He also headed a key committee executing the construction of a grand memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)