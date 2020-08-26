Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Six people including a bus driver died and eight people were injured after two roadways buses collided with each other here on Wednesday, police said.

"One bus was going to Hardoi while another was coming from there when the incident took place. The bus which was going to Hardoi tried to overtake a truck due to which it happened. 6 dead including one bus driver, and 8 people were injured," Naveen Arora, Joint Commissioner, Law and Order said.

The injured have been shifted to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. (ANI)

