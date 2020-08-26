Asus, the Taiwan based smartphone maker had officially launched the Asus ROG Phone 3 in India last month. Today, the gaming smartphone is all set to go on sale in India. The gaming device with 8GB RAM will be offered with Rs 6,000 whereas the 12GB RAM variant will be sold with Rs 8,000 discount. In addition to this, the smartphone will be made available with 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 49,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the powerful gaming device gets a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

The #ROGPhone3 8GB | 128GB variant goes back on sale on tomorrow at 12PM, to arm you with the power to Rule Them All! Visit @Flipkart https://t.co/H7YkLfZ5Jd and hit ‘Notify Me’ to catch the sale! #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/MJBoHqlg5e — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) August 25, 2020

The handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera module flaunting a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 5MP tertiary sensor. Upfront, there is a 24MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Asus RoG Phone 3 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

Asus' new gaming phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC & is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge facility. The smartphone will be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

Asus Rog Phone 3 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

Asus' new powerful gaming device runs on Android 10 based ROG UI operating system out of the box. Additionally, it gets GPS with NavIC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port & dual front-facing speakers. Coming to the prices, Asus ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs 49,999 for 8GB & 128GB model. The 12GB & 256GB variant gets a price tag of Rs 57,999.

