Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) A woman allegedly threw her two children into a water tank and then immolated herself in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said, adding that all the three died in the incident that took place on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Leelsar village on Wednesday evening, police said.

Chohtan Station House Officer Bhutaram Vishnoi said Soni Devi (30) threw her three-year-old daughter and one-and-half-year-old son into the water tank and set herself ablaze after pouring some flammable liquid.

"The woman suffered 80 per cent burns and died. The children also drowned. The bodies are kept in the mortuary of the district hospital," he said.

The SHO said the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step was not immediately clear.

Autopsy will be conducted on Thursday, he said.

The husband of the woman is a driver.

