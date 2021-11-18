Ballia (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Two children drowned after they accidentally fell into a pond in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Bhuwal village in the Bairiya police station area on Wednesday afternoon, they said, adding that Satyam (5) and his cousin Shivam (6) were playing near the pond when they lost balance and fell into it.

Also Read | BGMI Lite Version Likely To Be Launched Soon.

The parents of the children frantically began searching for them when they did not return home and saw the bodies floating in the pond, police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.

Also Read | Suspected ISIS Terrorist Arrested in Bengaluru by NIA, Was Allegedly Involved in Recruiting Youth to Terror Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)