Popular battle-royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India's lite version is in the works. As per the official BGMI's official Discord channel, a poll was spotted where the developers asked users why do they need a lite version of the game, which hints that Krafton might soon launch the BGMI Lite version. BGMI Lite Version will be a popular alternative for players with budget smartphones. Battlegrounds Mobile India To Get PUBG Mobile’s Mega Modes Soon.

The lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India was likely to be launched eventually as PUBG Mobile also had a lite version. PUBG Mobile Lite also offered similar features with low graphics to minimise load on low-end chipsets. We expect the BGMI Lite version to offer a similar gaming experience as that of its original version.

BGMI Discord Channel (Photo Credits: BGMI)

The poll of BGMI's official discord channel read, "Why do you need BGMI Lite version?", with the following options:-

1. I can’t play BGMI on my low-end device.

2. I can play BGMI, but I’ll have better frame rates and performance in the Lite version on my device.

3. I spent money on the Lite version and want to transfer my data/inventory.

4. I like the maps and Skins in the Lite version.

In addition to this, the poll does not reveal more information. As a reminder, PUBG Mobile got banned last year and so was its lite version. As such, Krafton might soon release the BGMI Lite version to fill the void. The lite version of the battle royale game is likely to work on devices running on Android 4.0.3 and later, with 1GB of RAM and about 600MB of internal storage.

