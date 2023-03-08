Mathura (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Two children were killed and their parents injured when their motorcycle was hit by a bus on the Agra-Delhi highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place Tuesday night in the Farah area of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Bihar: Canon Bomb Shell Explodes During Military Training in Gaya; Three Killed and Six Injured.

The deceased were identified as Kanha (5) and Sandhya (3), Additional Superintendent of Police M P Singh said.

The injured -- Mahendra Singh and his wife Neelam -- were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Also Read | Kerala: Smoke From Brahmapuram Waste Plant Fire Toxic; LoP VD Satheesan Urges State Government To Declare Health Emergency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)