Thrissur, June 13 (PTI): A case was on Sunday registered against two local CPI(M) leaders for allegedly threatening Congress MP Ramya Haridas, police said.

This charge was refuted by the Left leaders who said her actions were for "cheap publicity".

The case was registered against former Alathur Panchayat president M A Naser and panchayat member Najeeb for allegedly stopping the vehicle of the MP and threateningher, the police said.

The alleged incident happened today when the MP got down to talk to a few Haritha Karma Sena members who were engaged in cleaning work in the area.

"I was on my way to the Alathur MP office. I saw a couple of members of HarithaKarma Sena. I got down to talk to them. After that, as I was leaving, some CPI(M) workers abused me and said there was no need for a cheap show like this. They asked as to why I went thereand threatened that they will kill me if I went there again. So, I filed a complaint," Haridas told reporters. She later posted the matter on Facebook in which the MP was seen engaged in a verbal dual with a CPI(M) worker.

However, the CPI(M) denied the allegations and said "The Parliamentarian wants to go viral in the media".

"All the allegations are baseless. She came and clicked pictures and got into her car. Then, she came back and threatened Najeeb. She was shouting at Najeeb. All her allegations are just for cheap popularity. We are always engaged in various relief works to mitigatesufferings of the people due to the pandemic. We don't have time for such squabbles," Naser told the reporters.

Najeeb challenged the MP to release the full video of the incident rather than releasing a part of it.

Meanwhile, Haritha Karma Sena members, who talked to the reporters, said the MP came to take a selfie with them.

"The MP and another Congress worker came to click a selfie with us. We asked her not to stand close due to pandemic but they said it was fine and clicked a picture," a sena member told the reporters.

The case has been filed under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the two CPI(M) leaders, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)