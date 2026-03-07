New Delhi [India], March 7(ANI): A two-day awareness campaign on menstrual health and hygiene has been launched at two Namo Bharat corridor stations to celebrate the 115th edition of International Women's Day (IWD) as a call to action for accelerating gender equality, the release said.

Being held on March 7 and 8, the event, organised by a feminine hygiene brand Everteen in collaboration with NCRTC, includes a series of interactive activities and meaningful outreach to educate women commuters on the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station in Delhi and Begumpul Namo Bharat Station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of March 7 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Flagging it off just two weeks ago, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has become a symbol of women's empowerment, with women operating trains, station control and managing other key functions.

During this CSR initiative, Everteen will create awareness on menstrual health and hygiene, dispel common myths and misconceptions and encourage healthy menstrual practices, a statement by Everteen said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Delhi Metro Corridors, Lay Foundation Stone for 3 New Lines on March 8, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

In the spirit of this year's International Women's Day theme, "Give To Gain", Everteen will distribute International Women's Day hygiene kits among women commuters absolutely free of cost.

Each kit will include premium sanitary pads along with period calendars to help women track their menstrual cycles accurately, the company said.

It will also include an exclusive Everteen Period Tracker designed specially to help menstruating women monitor their cycle days, ovulation days, safe days and fertility window. Apart from this, informative flyers on menstrual hygiene, personal health and self-care will also be distributed to engage adolescent girls, the statement said.

A dedicated photo booth has been installed inside the stations to help visitors create wider awareness through social media outreach using hashtags, IWDwithNCRTCandEverteen and CelebrateWomen, it said.

A kiosk and information distribution desk have also been set up near the boarding areas of both stations for even wider outreach.

Public announcements will be made to draw commuter attention, inform them about the scheduled activities, and share meaningful messages on menstrual health awareness.

A trained team member will also board the women's coach of the rapid rail to conduct an "awareness drive on the go" through live chat and interactive sessions, the statement said.

The event aims to encourage healthy practices among women and young girls and promote open dialogue about menstrual health in public spaces, it said.

Namo Bharat is India's first regional rapid transit system, being run by NCRTC, a joint venture company of the government of India and states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It aims to ensure a balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access.

Each Namo Bharat train will have a separate coach for women travellers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)