Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many others injured after their auto-rickshaw fell from a ghat in the Yeoor hills area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, an official said.

The accident took place in the ghat section around 2.45 am when the vehicle overturned and fell into a valley, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

After being alerted, a team of the fire brigade, police and the RDMC rushed to the spot.

The victims were pulled out of the vehicle. Two of them, including the auto-rickshaw driver, died on the spot, while two others received injuries, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Subhash Yadav (24) and the vehicle's driver Deepak Bhide (40).

The injured persons were rushed to a civic hospital in Kalwa area here, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)