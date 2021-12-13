Carcasses of two elephants were found in Karbi Anglong district (Photo/ANI)

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], December 13 (ANI): Carcasses of two elephants were found in Karbi Anglong district bordering Kaziranga National Park on Sunday.

According to forest authorities, carcasses of a pregnant elephant and a male calf were found at Borbhetagaon, east side of Forest Range Office, Dolamora bordering EAWL Division.

A Post-mortem was conducted by wildlife veterinarians from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and conservation in Kaziranga.

As per the authorities, the preliminary investigation showed that the cause of death of the elephants was due to suspected poisoning.

Cases have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

