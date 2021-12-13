Amritsar, December 13: An iron scrap dealer and his brother were robbed by several people in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Saturday. The incident took place in Majitha town of the district. The accused reportedly posed as cops. The victims have been identified as Harpreet Singh and his brother Lakhwinder Singh. They are residents of Sarchur village in the Gurdaspur district of the state. Bihar: Assailants Loot Gold Worth Rs 14 Lakh in Broad Daylight From Shop in Darbhanga (Watch Video).

According to a report published in The Tribune, three days back, Harpreet received a call from a man who told him he was speaking from Bhangali Kalan village. The caller said that he wanted to sell around 15 quintals of iron scrap. The deal was reportedly fixed at Rs 30 per kg. On the day of the incident, Harpreet and his brother Lakhwinder went to collect the scarp. They took a canter and weighing machine with them.

As per the report, when they reached Bhangali Kalan village, a man approached them and asked the victims to come towards the Tarpai village road. As the victim reached Bhangali Kalan park, a youth was standing on his bike. When Harpreet and Lakhwinder were meeting the youth, a car reached there. Four people dressed as cops and one man in a civilian dress came out of the car. Robbers Loot Rs 1.8 Cr in Cash, Gold from BoM Branch in Pune District.

The car-borne people started thrashing the victims. In a complaint, Harpreet told the police that at gunpoint, the accused took him in the car while one person sat in the vehicle behind his brother. They reportedly took them to Rore villa resort in Majitha. The accused snatched Rs26,000 and mobile from Harpreet and Rs 5,000 from Lakhwinder. Reportedly, Lakhwinder managed to flee. The accused dropped Harpreet near Manjupura village.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 379-B, 171 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspects. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

