Pilibhit (UP) Mar 23 (PTI) A court here has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for strangulating their brother to death.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Chhangur Ram also slapped a fine of Rs 13,000 on each of the convicts on Wenesday.

According to the prosecution, Mahendra and Rakesh killed their brother in May 2018 following a family dispute.

