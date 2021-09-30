Baripada (Odisha), Sep 30 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man over a dispute on the construction of a school building 11 years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Prabir Kumar Chowdhury awarded the punishment to Anadi Giri and Sanjib Giri after finding them guilty of murder.

Following a quarrel during a meeting of a school committee at Sakua village in Barsahi block, the two men attacked Niranjan Mohapatra with sharp weapons seriously injuring him on June 25, 2010. He died at a hospital later.

Mohapatra and the two had some dispute over constructing the school building. The three were members of the school committee.

Seven people were arrested in this connection, out of which the court acquitted four for want of evidence. One of the accused died during trial.

