Bhadohi (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Two girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents and the accused persons have been arrested in both cases on Friday here, police said.

Both cases have been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

In the first incident, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said a 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man on Thursday and a case was registered against him at Gopiganj police station.

As the police were probing the incident, people from a village reached there, and alleged that a 20-year-old man had raped a 7-year-old girl in the area. A case was registered in this connection, and the accused was arrested.

Both the girls have been sent for a medical examination.

