Koraput (Odisha) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons and seized 474 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) along with incriminating materials from their possession in Koraput on Wednesday.

The two accused Lalan Pandit and Chandan Kumar Ram were transporting ganja concealing in the truck.

A case under several sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at Boriguma police station for further action. (ANI)

