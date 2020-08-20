New Delhi, August 19: Congress MP Vivek Tankha on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for announcing that government jobs would only be given to the youth of Madhya Pradesh, saying it would "kill" India's spirit of federalism if all states followed this dictum.

Chouhan had on Tuesday said necessary legal provisions would be made to ensure that only local people get jobs in the state government. He had also said resources of the state were meant for residents of the state.

"Populist madness at its worst: not implementable in the face of SC 5 judge bench judgments," Tankha tweeted. "If all states follow this dictum will kill India's spirit of Federalism."

He also wrote a letter to Chouhan, saying the declaration of the 100-per-cent job reservation was without understanding the interests of the state and contrary to the judgments of the court.

Such a declaration is not in the public interest and misleads the people, Tankha said in the letter.

