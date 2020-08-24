New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 6.5 lakh from the cashier of a private company, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar and Karan Kumar (22), they said. The incident took place on August 17.

Also Read | Building Collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad, Over 60 Feared Trapped, NDRF Teams Rushed For Rescue Operation.

Around 1.30 pm, the victim, who works as a cashier in a private company in Bawana Industrial Area was returning to his workplace on a motorcycle after collecting Rs. 6,49,350 from Chandni Chowk area, police said.

When he reached the Yamuna Bazar area, he was waylaid by two-wheeler-borne miscreants, who forcibly took the bag, containing cash and essential documents, his bike keys and fled the spot.

Also Read | SSR Case: AIIMS Forensic Dept Analysing Documents, Videos Linked to Late Actor's Autopsy.

A case was registered at Kashmere Gate police station after which the investigation was initiated. Later a team of crime branch of Delhi police also started working on the case, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said, "We developed information about the culprits involved in the case through technical and manual intelligence.

"Late on Sunday night, we arrested the two men from Yamuna Bazar after we received specific information about their gang."

During interrogation, both the accused confessed their involvement in the case.

Manish told the police that earlier, he worked as a taxi driver and in 2008, when an NRI hired his taxi from Delhi Airport, he along with his associates robbed and killed him.

He was convicted for life in that case and was also involved in two other cases of robbery, he told the police.

In jail, he had come in contact with another convict who had told him that he knew about places in old Delhi market area where people come to collect cash. That convict was granted parole in July, 2020.

In March, after coming out from jail on parole, Kumar contacted him and they planned robberies together, the DCP said.

The police claimed to have recovered an car purchased with the looted money. Two mobile phones, ATM card and the two-wheeler used in the robbery has also been recovered, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)