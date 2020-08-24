Raigad, August 24: A multi-storey building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday. As per reports, over 200 people are feared trapped in the debris of the collapsed building. The incident took place at Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in the district. Around five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot. A rescue operation is currently underway. Mumbai: Building Collapses in Chembur, One Person Killed, Four Sustain Serious Injuries.

Till now, 15 people have been rescued from the debris after three floors of the multi-storey building collapsed. Senior officials also rushed to the accident site. Till now, there are no reports of any casualty in the collapse. There are over 40 flats in the building. Mumbai Building Collapse Update: Death Toll Rises to 6 as Rescue Operation Underway at Bhanushali Building Collapse Site in Fort.

Video From The Accident Site:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the tragic incident and assured of all possible support from the Centre. Shah tweeted, "The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG

@NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety."

Tweet by Amit Shah:

Maharashtra Minister Aditi S Tatkare said, “Fifteen people have been rescued till now, they have suffered injuries. We have five to six relief teams at the spot. More teams will be arriving here" It is the second incident of building collapse in the state. On August 18, a portion of a vacant building near Rizvi College in Mumbai’s Bandra collapsed. One person lost his life in the incident.

