Jammu, Sept 12 (PTI) Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested Sunday after 595 kg of poppy straw was recovered from their truck in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The recovery of the huge quantity of contraband substance was made during the checking of vehicles at Mansar crossing, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | CUCET 2021 Admit Card Released At cucet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The truck driver, Arif Ahmad along, with his associate, Shabir Ahmad – both residents of south Kashmir Anantnag district – have been arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, police arrested another suspected drug peddler after 31 kg of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound truck was seized during checking at Ramkot in nearby Kathua district Saturday evening.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Says 'Uttar Pradesh Shouldn't Tolerate Pro-Taliban, Casteist, Dynastic Mentality'.

Balkrishan, a resident of Pathankot (Punjab), was also booked under NDPS act, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)