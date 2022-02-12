New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A group of men allegedly thrashed some people over a property dispute in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Saturday.

Two people were injured and admitted to the GTB Hospital.

Police have registered a case and arrested one of the four identified accused, named Jagat (62).

The accused put up boards of 'advocate' and 'Bharatiya Janata Party' in vehicles and the police said they will take up the matter with BJP officials and the bar council.

According to the police, Jagat and his associates allegedly thrashed some relatives over a property dispute on Friday, video clips of which were widely circulated on social media.

Responding to PCR calls, police reached the spot and noticed "riot-like situation" where some people have beaten another group brutally. The situation was controlled and the injured were shifted to hospital, a senior police officer said.

In one of the videos, a person is seen lying on a road and two men are thrashing him brutally. The victim is crying for help and an elderly woman comes to his rescue.

A case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the officer said.

Four accused persons -- Jagat (62), Harender (41), Sumit (27) and Amit (24) -- have been identified on the basis of video footage and other evidence, while the rest are being identified. Of them, Jagat has been arrested, the officer said.

The injured persons have been identified as Shyambir (30) and Naresh (29).

"The investigation conducted so far has revealed that both parties have an old property dispute and cross cases had been registered earlier.... On Friday, Jagat and others attacked the other party with full preparation and tried to disturb peace in the area,” the officer said.

In a tweet, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) has appealed to people to maintain social harmony and not to spread rumours.

