Punjab, February 12: The police arrested a 21-year-old youth on Friday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl by threatening her that he would upload her pictures on social media sites. The accused has been identified as Neeraj, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar.

As per the report published by The Tribune, the victim and the accused are neighbours. They both had taken photos together, however, the accused later started blackmailing her with objectional pictures. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused entered their house and started sexually exploiting her by threatening to kill her grandparents. He later raped the girl and recorded her objectional video. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Kaushambi District; Case Registered.

Out of fear, initially, she did not share her ordeal with anyone, however, when the accused again asked her for sexual favours by threatening to post her objectionable videos on social media, that's when she mustered up the courage and shared the incident with her grandparents. Subsequently, they filed a police complaint against Neeraj.

Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 376, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The accused is currently in police custody and his interrogation is on, said the police.

