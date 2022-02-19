New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured in the early hours of Saturday after they allegedly rammed their Mercedes car into a moving truck in Delhi Cantonment area in southwestern part of the city, police said.

Officials said they received information regarding the accident on the Dhaula Kuan-Gurugam stretch at around 2.50 am.

Also Read | NGT Directs Punjab Govt To Take Action As per Panel Report on Illegal Mining.

Vinod Kumar, Krishan Solanki, Nitin, Jitender and Karan Bhardwaj, all residents of Palam village in southwest Delhi, were returning home after attending a wedding in Faridabad, Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

Of these Kumar, the car owner and driver, and Solanki died. The other three are undergoing treatment, police said.

Also Read | Cattle Smuggling Case: Enamul Haque Sent to 7-Day ED Custody.

They said the medical report will ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, no proof of drunken driving was received so far.

A case has been registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station and an investigation is underway. Teams have been deployed and CCTV cameras are being checked, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)