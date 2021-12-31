Jaisalmer, Dec 31 (PTI) Two persons were killed and eight others injured in a collision between two cars here in the district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred on Ramgarh-Tanot Road which left Ramvilas Gupta (65) and Himshikha Gupta (30) dead, Ramgarh Police Station SHO Chunnilal said.

He said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where five of them were referred to the district hospital.

