Lucknow, May 5 (PTI) Two people died and two others got seriously injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded during the refilling process here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at an oxygen plant in the Chinhat area of the city, Station House Officer (SHO) Dhananjay Pandey said, adding efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the victims, who died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

