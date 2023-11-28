India News | 2 Killed, Several Injured After Passenger Bus Overturns in MP's Panna

Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Two persons died and several injured after a passenger bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Bichhua drain under the jurisdiction of Brijpur police station in the district on Tuesday at around 10 am. After the accident, the locals gathered near the spot and informed the police about the matter.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot, called the ambulance and sent the injured passengers to the district hospital.

"A passenger bus was moving towards Satna district from Brijpur in Panna district. On the way the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned near Bichhua drain under Brijpur police station limits in the district. Two persons died and over a dozen passengers sustained injuries in the accident," said Arti Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Panna) told ANI over call.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot, evacuated the passengers from the bus and sent the injured to the district hospital with the help of 108 ambulance service, the officer said.

Around 50 passengers were travelling on the bus. The treatment of the injured passengers is going on at the district hospital, she added. (ANI)

