Dakshina Kannada, November 28: Two men have been arrested in connection with a moral policing incident reported from Mangaluru in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, leading to tension in the area, police said on Tuesday. The arrested individuals are identified as Akshay Rao and Shibin Paddikal.

The police are yet to confirm their affiliation with Hindu organizations and are currently questioning them. Following the incident on Monday evening, youths of two religions gathered and got into a heated argument in the Morgans Gate area. Moral Policing in Karnataka: Bajrang Dal Activist Assaulted for Having Friendship With Muslim Woman in Chikkamagaluru.

According to police, a young woman from Chikkamagaluru was riding a scooter with a youth from a different religion. They both worked at a stall in Mangaluru.

Bajrang Dal activists, noticing them moving together for some time, chased and stopped them for questioning, shouting at the girl for being with a boy from another community. Bengaluru 'Moral Policing' Shocker: Woman Harassed, Forced to Remove Burqa by Mob for Roaming With Hindu Man; One Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces Online.

Upon learning about the incident, youths from both religions rushed to the spot and engaged in an argument. The Pandeshwara police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd and the duo to the police station.

