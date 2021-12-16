Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of the district late on Wednesday night, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | PUBG: New State Surpasses 45 Million Downloads Globally, New Update Announced.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated.

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire in the early hours of Thursday, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Huawei P50 Pocket To Feature 50MP Triple Rear Cameras & a Foldable Screen, Check Full Specifications Here.

He said the slain militants were identified as Amir Bashir Dar and Adil Yousuf Shan who belonged to the LeT's offshoot, The Resistance Front.

"According to police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists. They were also part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities," he added.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including two pistols, two magazines, seven pistol rounds and one grenade, were recovered from their possession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)