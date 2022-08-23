New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh through fake e-commerce websites, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Arora (31), a resident of Aaya Nagar, and Dinesh Sharma (39), a resident of Burari.

One person filed a complaint alleging that he was defrauded after he made payment to buy an AC from a website. He visited the website assuming it to be of a renowned brand and contacted on the mobile number mentioned there. Thereafter, he made a payment of Rs 28,472 for the AC, a senior police officer said.

When the AC was not delivered to him within the stipulated time, he again contacted on the phone number but found it to be switched off, the officer said.

Recently, there has been a spurt in such type of cyber fraud in which fake websites of leading brands offering franchise and dealerships and products are hosted by the fraudsters and the victims are cheated, police said.

A large number of leading brands have also filed writ petitions in the Delhi High Court in order to take necessary legal action against the fraudsters. The High Court clubbed around 28 matters of different leading firms and entrusted the task of investigating these matters to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO), the officer said.

During investigation, multiple raids were conducted in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on the basis of technical analysis and two persons were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.

It was revealed that the accused persons would create fake e-commerce websites matching with the websites of renowned brands. They also used the search engine optimisation to put their websites on top of search results, the DCP said.

Whenever any customer searches online to deal in household items, their websites would reflect on top. The customer would visit the websites and find the prices of the household items shown cheaper than the other renowned e-commerce websites, police said.

The customers would get attracted towards them and pay the prices, but the articles were never delivered to them despite making payment. Three laptops, 13 mobile phones and 10 debit cards were recovered from their possession, police added.

