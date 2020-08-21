New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly burgling a house in Subhash Place area here, police said on Thursday.

On August 8, the complaint of house theft was received at Subhash Place police station. The complainant reported that on June 15, he, along with his family, had gone to Ayodhya in UP for the last rites of his father, they said.

When the complainant returned, he found his house was ransacked and gold and silver jewelleries, one laptop and around Rs 10 lakh cash was found stolen, police said.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and found two persons with their faces covered going towards M-Block Shakurpur, a senior police officer said.

The two men uncovered their faces in M-Block Shakurpur, following which police established their identities as Nageshwar and Chand Khan.

Police got information that the accused went to their native places in Bihar and UP.

On the basis of technical surveillance, a four-member police team conducted raids at their native places, the officer said.

Police said that the conditions for the investigation were not good there. The team went to Khagaria in Bihar and Maharajganj in UP. The heavy rains in the areas were also a challenge for them and the team found that the accused had left their native places, the officer said.

“Thereafter, police conducted raids in Delhi and arrested them from near Railway Line, Ring Road, Shakur Basti on August 14,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

During interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the burglary along with their one more accomplice who gave them information about the locked house, the DCP said.

Police went back to their native places and recovered stolen gold and silver jewelleries and cash over Rs 12 lakh, Arya said.

Nageshwar was previously involved in four criminal cases and Khan in five, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the third accused person.

