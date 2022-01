Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Two men were killed and two others sustained injuries in a mishap at a firecracker unit in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Murders Brother-in-Law After Fight With Wife, Throws Body in Canal.

The two workers were killed on Saturday night due to an accidental explosion and blaze at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Nattarmangalam village of Virudhunagar district.

Also Read | Google, Facebook May Be Forced to Pay British Newspapers For Their Stories.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families and expressing grief, Stalin ordered an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the two workers, Arumugam and Kubendran, who were killed in the mishap, an official release here said.

The Chief Minister ordered 'best treatment' to the two injured workers at a government facility. Also, Stalin announced an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to one of the two workers, Deivendiran, who sustained severe injuries and is being treated at a government hospital in Madurai.

The financial assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the beneficiaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)