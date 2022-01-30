Ahmedabad, January 30: In a cold-blooded case of murder reported from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, a 21-year-old man allegedly kidnapped and murdered his wife’s eight-year-old brother in a fit of rage after a fight with her. He later disposed of the child’s body in a canal near Changodar. Chennai: Man Tries to Sexually Assault Daughter; Wife Hammers Him to Death

The accused, identified as Sohail Shaikh (21), has been arrested by the Danilimda Police for killing his minor brother-in-law Riyan. As per the police, on January 24, Riyan went to attend tuition classes but did not come back, following which his mother Batul Shaikh reached the teacher’s place to inquire about him. Later, the family lodged a kidnapping complaint with the police and started putting up missing person posters to find the child. Delhi Shocker: Inspired by Bollywood Movie, Youths Abduct And Murder 18-Year-Old Boy

According to the police, during investigation, a man mentioned that he had spotted Sohail taking the child somewhere in an autorickshaw. While Sohail was being questioned on Friday morning, the police received information that a body was found in Fatehwadi canal. The deceased was later identified as Riyan, who had gone missing. Subsequently, Sohail confessed that he committed the crime, according to a report by The Times of India.

Sohail got married to Riyan’s sister Zara alias Nazo three years ago. The couple recently had a fight, following which Sohail decided to teach a lesson to Zara who loved her brother very much. He killed the child when the family started putting up missing person posters, as he felt that he would be caught. He even believed that the police would not be able to determine that it was Riyan’s body.

