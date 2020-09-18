Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 18 (ANI): Two minors have been arrested for allegedly killing their 40-year-old mother at Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim was hit by an iron rod by her sons after an argument.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Down: Users Face Error Message, Complain About Outage on Twitter.

"The victim was hit with an iron rod by her sons following an argument. The accused have been taken into police custody," Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umasankar Dash said.

He added, "Last night the trio had an argument which turned ugly. In a fit of rage, the duo allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod which left her in a pool of blood." (ANI)

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s Resignation: BJP Strategists Failed to Prevent SAD Leader’s Exit Over Farm Bills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)