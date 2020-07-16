Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): Two more persons were arrested by Customs in connection with the gold smuggling case in Kerala on Thursday.

Both the two arrested persons, Muhammad Anwar TM and Saidalvi E, hail from Kerala's Mallapuram district.

As part of the probe into the gold smuggling case, investigation agencies on Wednesday carried out multiple raids in Thiruvananthapuram.

A raid was carried out at Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL), under the IT department, where the accused Swapna Suresh used to work.

The case pertains to 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage that was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against four accused persons, of whom three have been arrested. (ANI)

