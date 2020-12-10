New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a Nigerian national, after 10.5 kilograms of a rave party drug Amphetamine worth Rs 10 crore was found in their possession at the New Delhi Railway Station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi (Railway) Harendra Singh, the drugs, more commonly known as 'ice' or 'speed', are worth about Rs 10 crore in the international market.

"While checking the luggage of the two, about 10.5 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 10 crore in the international market was recovered from their bags. The drugs were being taken to Bengaluru for raves there," Singh said.

An FIR under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them. Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

