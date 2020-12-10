Jharkhand, December 10: In a shocking incident a mother of five children was allegedly gang-raped in Mufassil area of Dumka on Tuesday evening. "The incident allegedly took place when she was returning to her home from a market," said Police. She was sent for a medical check-up.

According to reports, police registered an FIR against 17 people including a person known to the survivor. “As per the statement of the 35-year-old woman, she was returning with her husband from a village market on Tuesday night when 17 people intercepted her and took her husband hostage before committing the crime,” the DIG said. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

Mother of 5 Allegedly Gangraped by 17:

Jharkhand: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Mufassil area of Dumka on Tuesday evening. "The incident allegedly took place when she was returning to her home from a market. She has been sent for a medical check-up," says DIG Sudarshan Mandal. (09.12) pic.twitter.com/7Rx3AOhLwg — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

In another recent incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in Mumbai's Aarey Colony on Monday. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Radharaman Pandey, was arrested hours after he allegedly committed the heinous crime.

