Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A two-term Bahujan Samaj Party legislator, who was keen on contesting on an SP ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections, has alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party denied him a ticket on the instructions of late chief minister Kalyan Singh's son.

After filing his nomination papers from the Debai constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket on Friday, Shribhagwan Sharma aka Guddu Pandit said Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer Singh, the BJP MP from Etah, nurtured rivalry against him since several years and ensured he did not get the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination, Administer 30 Lakh Doses Per Day For Last Mile Coverage Before Assembly Elections 2022.

Explaining the reason for the rivalry, Sharma said he had trounced Singh in the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections. Since then, Sharma said, the late chief minister's son has been nurturing rivalry against him and flexing his political muscle in every party to keep him out of contention.

Singh also ensured that his wife did not get an MP ticket from Aligarh for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Singh alleged.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says Mafias and Criminals are Running For Their Lives in New Uttar Pradesh and The Tranquility is Back in the Society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)