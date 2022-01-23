Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba- The Resistance Force (LeT-TRF) were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Saturday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists have been identified as Sameer Ahmad Shah from Shopian and Rayees Ahmad Mir from Pulwama.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 46,393 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02, both local terrorists of #terror outfit LeT/TRF). #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

The police have recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Promises Jobs for 22 Lakh Youths in IT Sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)