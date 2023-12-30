Giridih (Jharkhand), Dec 30 (PTI) A total of 20 "cyber criminals" were arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih district, a police officer said on Saturday.

They were apprehended from different places of Jamua block, he said.

Also Read | Pakistan General Elections 2024: PTI Suffers Blow As Imran Khan's Nominations From Lahore, Mianwali Rejected.

“Two cars and four bikes have been recovered from the cyber criminals, besides Rs 1.38 lakh in cash,” Giridih SP Deepak Kumar Sharma said.

The group used to dupe people through various online methods, police said.

Also Read | NewsClick Row: Delhi Police Question Activist Gautam Navlakha in Mumbai (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)